Piper Sandler Increases BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $121.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.72% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.
Shares of BMRN stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 990.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 193.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
