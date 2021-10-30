Piper Sandler Increases BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $121.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 990.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 193.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

