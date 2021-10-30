Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

RRC stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after buying an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

