Piper Sandler Comments on RBB Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.
RBB Bancorp stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.
In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
