Piper Sandler Comments on RBB Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RBB. Stephens cut RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

