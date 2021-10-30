Piper Sandler Comments on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $119.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

