Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $103.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average is $91.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,329 shares of company stock worth $14,741,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $119,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 185.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,765,000 after acquiring an additional 166,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

