PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Up 79.2% in October

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the September 30th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 130,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,051. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

