PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Down 0%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS)’s stock price fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.01 and last traded at $99.10. 366,979 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 312,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

