Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pigeon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGENY opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Pigeon has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

