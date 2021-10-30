Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,006 shares of company stock worth $1,002,171 over the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,831. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $794.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. Photronics has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.