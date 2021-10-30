PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,345,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,286,045 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of PG&E worth $23,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Price Michael F acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PG&E by 656.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

PCG opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

