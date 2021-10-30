Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PBR opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. Analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

