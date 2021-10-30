Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.26.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
Shares of PBR opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.86%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
