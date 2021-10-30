Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.18 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. Permission Coin has a market cap of $30.18 million and $254,750.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

