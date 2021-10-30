Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $62.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.23. 1,392,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.97 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 277,240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,278.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,873 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

