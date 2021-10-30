Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $123.60 on Thursday. Perficient has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $134.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,083,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Perficient by 11.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 548.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Perficient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 1,600.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares during the period.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.