Peoples Bancorp Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $628.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,343. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

