Peony Price Hits $0.49 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Peony has a market cap of $22.28 million and approximately $150,413.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00040379 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 45,611,355 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

