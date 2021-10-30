Pentair plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

PNR stock opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

