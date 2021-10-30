Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $123.00 at Stephens

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $108.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAG. Truist increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NYSE:PAG opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $114.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

