Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2,967.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Penn National Gaming worth $20,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 241.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.7% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $71.60 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

