Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $124.46, but opened at $118.49. Pegasystems shares last traded at $122.09, with a volume of 2,078 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.20.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 20.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 312.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.64.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

