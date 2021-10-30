Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 742.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.64. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 over the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

