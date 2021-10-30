Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Shares of PGC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $631.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $165,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,303 shares of company stock worth $1,035,549. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

