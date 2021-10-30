PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,534 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,665,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after buying an additional 144,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,846,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after buying an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $129.37 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

