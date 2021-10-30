PDT Partners LLC Sells 13,698 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $91,874,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after buying an additional 943,537 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

