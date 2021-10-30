PDT Partners LLC Purchases 44,592 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,592 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Zuora worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 197,767 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,149,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 42.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 2.10. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at $449,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.