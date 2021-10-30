PDT Partners LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,817 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.80 and a 1-year high of $190.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.43 and its 200 day moving average is $149.14. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

