PDT Partners LLC Invests $2.98 Million in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,989 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Perion Network by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of PERI stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $962.07 million, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

PERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.