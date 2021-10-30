PDT Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vericel worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vericel by 1,266.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vericel by 409.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vericel by 44.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vericel by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Vericel stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $68.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

