PDT Partners LLC Acquires 51,229 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,229 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in MarineMax by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MarineMax by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MarineMax by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HZO opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.72.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

