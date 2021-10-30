PDT Partners LLC Acquires 1,240 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,073,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 506,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,565,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.10.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

