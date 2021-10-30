PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Up 66.2% in October

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,700 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the September 30th total of 489,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDSB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.04. 356,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $342.22 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $18,814,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $1,745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 358,623 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $4,376,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $3,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

