PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

PCSB Financial stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

