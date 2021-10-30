PayPie (PPP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,879.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 389.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. PayPie has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $1,879.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPie has traded 399.4% higher against the dollar. One PayPie coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00048761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00241975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097191 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

