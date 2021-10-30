Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.83.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $123.28. 1,280,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $124.21. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

