PAYCENT (PYN) Market Cap Hits $154,817.20

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $154,817.20 and approximately $452.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00239948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00097093 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

