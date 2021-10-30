Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,534. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 427,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.