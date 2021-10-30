Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,534. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $11.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.
Several analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
