Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Shares of PATK stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.91. 155,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $874,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PATK shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

