Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.57

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $5.80. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 18,406 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 42,504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,015,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 280,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

