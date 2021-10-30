Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.57

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $5.80. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 18,406 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.36.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%.
Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
