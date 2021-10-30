Pancake Bunny 1-Day Volume Tops $1.62 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1.62 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00005451 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.30 or 0.00247795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00098473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

