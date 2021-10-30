Pallapay (PALLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.19 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 2% against the dollar. Pallapay has a market cap of $11.19 million and $694,018.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00069748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00095445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,620.79 or 1.00607325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.09 or 0.06942324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00023521 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 188,555,659 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

