Oxygen 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $713,128.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $135.32 million and approximately $713,128.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00003485 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,996,181 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.