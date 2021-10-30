Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OMI. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,759,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

