Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Holdings Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OVID. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $24,450,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after buying an additional 1,895,500 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,522,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,946,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

OVID has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

