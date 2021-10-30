Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of OSTK stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,572. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 4.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

