Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $95.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Overstock.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after acquiring an additional 389,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $19,858,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $26,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

