Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Overstock.com posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

OSTK opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 4.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after buying an additional 389,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,858,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

