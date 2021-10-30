Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $59.80 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 38.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

