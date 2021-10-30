OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 3.11% of OSI Systems worth $56,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in OSI Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

