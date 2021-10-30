Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 96,519 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.