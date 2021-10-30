Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0043 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.30 million and $104,343.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00082202 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

